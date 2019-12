LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Topping Litchfield Auctions’ November 30-December 1 sale of approximately 1,100 lots of luxury accessories, modern art and Twentieth Century Design was a lot of two hand-colored lithographs by Nathaniel Currier, titled “The Road Winter” and “The Road Summer.” According to the auction house, the winter scene depicted Currier and his wife in a sleigh and was reportedly one of Currier’s favorite images. Estimated at $1/1,500, the lot came down to a battle between two long-time clients, with one — a private New York collector bidding on the telephone — prevailing at $22,100. The two-day sale grossed $852,124, including buyer’s premium, ahead of the aggregate high estimate of $792,985. Watch a future issue for a more extensive sale review.