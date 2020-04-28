Smooth Landing For Harbor Petroleum Sign At Morphy

DENVER, PENN. – A Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign was expected to be among the top lots at Morphy Auctions’ May 13-14 Automobilia & Petroliana sale, and it did not disappoint when it sold for $44,000. Harbor Petroleum Products was based out of Long Beach, Calif., and this sign is circa the 1940s in extremely clean condition. The airplane seen at top of the 39-by-35-inch sign is a Boeing 314 Clipper. Watch for a full review in a future issue.