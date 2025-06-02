Smith Bidders Battle For Barye Bronze On Memorial Day - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — An 18-inch-tall bronze titled “Theseus Battling the Minotaur” by Antoine-Louise Barye (French, 1795-1875) was expected to do well in William Smith Auctions’ Memorial Day auction on May 28, and it did. Cast in 1843, it was numbered 187 of 320 and had recently been on display at the Currier Museum of Art. Achieving $132,000, it led a strong sale featuring a large selection of fine jewelry that was topped by a Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring which earned $30,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will appear in a later issue.