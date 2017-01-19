Smiling Faces At Art, Design & Antiques Show At Wallace Hall

-
-
Duane Merrill & Co TWO DAY VERMONT ESTATE ANTIQUE AUCTION
Jan 28-28, 2017Cottone Auctions' Online Only - Discovery Auction
Jan 25-25, 2017
-
Brian Lebel’s Western Americana Antique Show
Jan 21-22, 2017
-
Published: January 20, 2017
NEW YORK CITY — The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall opened January 20 for its third edition at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. The three day show brings together over thirty American and international dealers covering a wide variety of material, including silver, Americana, fine art from all periods, Mid-Century Modern, American glass, carpets, Asian, ethnographic, and jewelry. Attendees to Wallace Hall will find a personal and varied show with specialized dealers and fresh material. The doors are open through January 22. For more information, www.rehshows.com.
Winter Antiques Show Warms Up Americana Week
January 20, 2017
Outsider Art Fair Draws Opening Crowd In Manhattan
January 20, 2017
New York Ceramics & Glass Fair Runs Through Sunday
January 19, 2017
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036