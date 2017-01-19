Smiling Faces At Art, Design & Antiques Show At Wallace Hall

NEW YORK CITY — The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall opened January 20 for its third edition at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. The three day show brings together over thirty American and international dealers covering a wide variety of material, including silver, Americana, fine art from all periods, Mid-Century Modern, American glass, carpets, Asian, ethnographic, and jewelry. Attendees to Wallace Hall will find a personal and varied show with specialized dealers and fresh material. The doors are open through January 22. For more information, www.rehshows.com.