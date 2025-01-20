Small Rug Wins Big Price For Grogan & Co. - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BOSTON — On January 16, Grogan & Company conducted an auction comprising 204 lots of rugs and textiles from diverse backgrounds. At the top of the sale was a Ushak or Oushak rug from Türkiye. This Seventeenth Century rug had a small central medallion and a detailed blue, red and yellow floral border. The catalog noted, “the graceful cloudbands in the border of this opposed-arch rug are rare, and can be seen in the Philadelphia Museum of Art example” (Ellis, Charles Grant, Oriental Carpets in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia, 1988, pl. 30.). This particular rug had provenance to Eberhart Herrmann, the Wolfe Rudman collection and a December 1991 Sotheby’s, New York sale. It was featured in Herrmann’s 1992 Asiatische Teppich-und Textilkunst (Asian Carpet and Textile Art) as well as a 1978 edition of Hali Magazine. Measuring 4 feet 10 inches by 3 feet 5 inches, the rug ultimately sold to an international buyer for $125,000 including buyer’s premium, far exceeding its $30/50,000 estimate. Additional results will be in a n upcoming issue.