Small Drissel Box Goes Big, Hits $137,000 At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – A painted pine slide lid box by John Drissel (Penn., 1762-1846) was bid to $137,000 in Pook & Pook Inc’s July 10-11 single owner sale from the collection of Linda and Dennis Moyer. The new owner is a major Pennsylvania private collector. Jamie Shearer, vice president, appraiser and auctioneer at Pook said he had three bidders on it over $80,000 – both the winner and the underbidder were bidding online.

“It had great size, great paint, great decoration,” Shearer said. “It’s the nicest Drissel box we’ve ever sold.”

The box is inscribed to its lid “Zum gruck Ann von Red John Drissel his hand 1796,” in original decorated surface with flowers and ivory wavy bands on a salmon ground. It measures 2¾ inches high by 4-3/8 wide by 7-5/8 deep. Anna Von Red – Anna Roth is listed in the New Goschenhoppen Register as born November 17, 1793.

The box had been exhibited at a Winterthur study and workshop in 2008.

Watch for a full review of Pook & Pook’s Moyer sale in the July 31 issue.