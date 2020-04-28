Small Chinese Bowl Scores Big Price At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – Breaking ahead of a more than 600-lot field of fine art and antiques offered at Clars Auction Gallery on May 17 was a diminutive bowl measuring 1Ã½ inches high by 2Ã¾-inch diameter that achieved $46,125, several times its $800-$1,200 estimate. With an exterior decorated with leafy medallion panels and an interior decorated with six floral patterns, the bowl featured a six-character Yongzheng mark and a box. It had provenance to the Senshutey 20th Anniversary Special Exhibition, “The Collection of Chinese Art 2.”

The buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house is included in the price quoted. A more comprehensive review to follow.