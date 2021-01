NEW HAVEN, CONN. – A miniature antique tiger maple slant front desk with carved ogee and bracket feet was the star lot at New Haven Auctions’ January 16-17 sale when it brought $31,200. The firm dated it to the late Eighteenth or early Nineteenth Century as it featured a dovetailed case and early “T” and square nails with original brasses. The chest came to sale from the collection of Howard and Nancy Wagner, whose single-owner Americana collection was dispersed in 404 lots the first day of selling on January 16. The chest had been inherited by Howard Wagner’s father around 1980. Watch for a full review in a future issue.