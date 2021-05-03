Small Cahoon Work Makes Splash In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – “I think it did well because it was a little different,” Freeman’s head of American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts Lynda Cain said on the $32,760 result for Ralph Cahoon’s (1910-1982) “Washed Ashore.” Cain said she fielded interest from a number of collectors who vied for the small work – only 11½ by 8 inches. The sailor features his sextant or octant by his side, sleeping or unconscious in the moment two mermaids find him and attempt to rustle him awake.

It was part of a broader sale that featured furniture, artifacts and art, some with Philadelphia interest and nearly all with American interest, that went on to produce $689,157 for the firm.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.