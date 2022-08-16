Slotin’s Folk Art Fundraiser Auction Begins With Adam & Eve - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BUFORD, GA. — “In the Beginning…” of Slotin Folk Art’s August 6-7 Fun Folk Art & Paradise Garden Fundraiser auction were a favorite biblical couple. Levent Isik’s Adam and Eve were presented holding hands in a lacelike garden of trees and took the sale’s penultimate price of $4,875, well over the $2/3,000 catalog estimate. The signed, dated and titled enamel on board from 1997 measured 20½ by 17½ and had provenance to Jim and Lynne Browne. It was being sold to benefit the Paradise Garden Foundation, one of 23 lots in the 755 lot auction to do so. Only two lots were passed from the podium, with the sale totaling $426,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.