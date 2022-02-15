Slotin Crows Over Roger Corn Jungle Fowl

BUFORD, GA. — A pleasant surprise that led Slotin Folk Art’s February 12 Southern Folk & Art Pottery Extravaganza was a 25-inch-tall pottery “Jungle Fowl” by Roger Corn, which had been estimated at $300/500 but flew to $3,500. The signed and titled bird was dated 2002 and had very delicate details.

“It was a wonderful large example. We really liked the piece and, evidently, so did someone else. We could see prior to the sale that it was getting lots of interest. With absentee bids left online, it opened at $1,100 and flew up from there.” Steve Slotin additionally commented that it came to roost with a long-time collector in South Dakota.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.