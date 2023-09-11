Sloans & Kenyon Raises A Goblet To Estate Auction

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon’s Auction of Fine Estate Jewelry, Coins and Silver took place on September 7, bringing more than 100 lots of fine jewelry, watches, flatware, serving ware and numismatics. One of the most historically significant and eye-catching lots was a silver George III goblet that was once owned by Thomas Swann (1809-1883), who served as the mayor of Baltimore and then governor of Maryland. Made in London by William Fountain in 1806, the goblet showed floral swag, gadrooning and leaf motifs, a band of wrigglework on the vessel and square foot, an engraved armorial horsehead surmounting a torse and a vermeil interior. The goblet was bid to $1,651 ($600/900) and was purchased by an online bidder. More on this and other shining lots to follow.