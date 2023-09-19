Sloans & Kenyon Opens Estate Auction’s Vault

Review by Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — On September 7, Sloans & Kenyon conducted its Fine Estate Jewelry, Coins and Silver auction with almost 150 lots of fine jewelry of all styles and eras, silver and sterling tableware and American coins. Gold jewelry took the lead in this auction with a signed Tiffany & Co Dogwood choker that was bid to $4,880. The necklace was composed of three cultured pearl strands spaced by three textured 18K gold dogwood blossoms, each showing three brilliant cut round diamonds. A fourth gold dogwood blossom served as a clasp, and the lot included the necklace’s original stamped, black suede presentation case from Tiffany & Co. A pair of matching Dogwood earrings sold in a separate lot for $2,921.

Following this in price was an 18K yellow gold Laotian “Four Seasons” bracelet at $3,050. Showing eight pierced gold panels, four were decorated with different flora representing each season, alternating with four calligraphic character panels. Bracelets like these were often brought home by soldiers stationed abroad in southern Asia during the Twentieth Century.

Large collections of American silver coins made up the other half of the top lots, but were not photographed for the auction. Tying with the Tiffany & Co choker was a lot of 1,170 US Washington silver quarters at $4,880. All had been circulated, were from different dates and presented in various conditions. Next in price was a lot of 2,549 US Nineteenth and Twentieth Century silver dimes that sold for $4,270, all circulated with assorted dates. These included 36 Barber dimes, as well as 2,513 Mercury and Roosevelt dimes. Two more lots tied at $3,416. First in the catalog was a lot of 969 US Kennedy silver and partial silver half dollars; 94 were silver and dated 1964, and 875 were 40 percent silver, dating from 1965 to 1969. Second was 112 circulated US Morgan silver dollars in various conditions, which dated from the 1850s to the 1920s.

The highest-achieving sterling tableware lot was an almost complete, 178-piece set of flatware from the Gorham Manufacturing Company at $3,782. The set was made to seat 12 people, and only two would have to do without their egg spoons. Each piece was monogrammed and showed the Buttercup pattern, which was first produced in 1950 and is still made today. Another Gorham sterling service set was a 123-piece lot in the Chantilly pattern, also monogrammed, for $2,623. Chantilly was first made in 1895 and is one of the most popular patterns of the Twentieth Century.

Sterling silver tea services were also popular. From S. Kirk & Son, Baltimore, Md., a four-piece tea service, each in urn pedestal form and showing a floral repoussé pattern, was bid to $2,684. Another urn form, six-piece sterling tea service from Watson Company, Attleboro, Mass., sold for $2,562. This service showed the Navarre pattern, first produced in 1908 and now discontinued. Each piece showed an engraved hawk standing on a stump within its negative field.

Although not one of the highest-achieving lots, a silver George III goblet with appealing provenance is worth noting. Made in London by William Fountain in 1806, the goblet was owned by Thomas Swann (1809-1883), who served as the mayor of Baltimore and then governor of Maryland (1866-69). Its decorations included floral swag, gadrooning and leaf motifs, a band of wrigglework on the vessel and square foot, an engraved armorial horsehead surmounting a torse and a vermeil interior. The goblet was bid to $1,651.

