CANAAN, CONN. – A four-drawer blockfront chest estimated only $400/800 sold for $16,520 at State Line Auctions’ July 11 sale. The chest measured 37 by 37 by 20 inches and was cataloged as made of walnut and dating to the Nineteenth Century. It sat on ball and claw feet. Bidders sat on it until auction day, the work opening up at $600 to an online absentee bid before moving through 96 bid increments, eventually selling to an in-house buyer.

Watch for a full review on this sale in a future issue.