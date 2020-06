TIMONIUM, MD. – The sleeper at Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s June 11 “Antique and Estate Auction” was a Chinese yellow and blue bowl measuring 10½ inches that was estimated at $200/300 and saw global interest, from clients both longstanding and new to the firm, from the moment the sale went online. The bowl took 77 bid increments to close, selling to a buyer in the United States competing against three other phone bidders and the internet to finish at $39,100. According to a representative from the auction house, the bowl came in at the last minute, from a Baltimore, Md., estate. It was the top price in a 328-lot sale that was nearly all sold and totaled nearly $240,000.

