Sleeper Carpets Flew At Millea Bros.

Published: December 7, 2021
BOONTON, N.J. — Some of the surprisingly high results at Millea Bros’ three-day signature “Select” auctions December 1-3 were carpets, including the overall top lot, a Ziegler Sultanabad carpet that sold for $103,125 against an estimate of $3/5,000. The carpet, which measured 18 feet 1 inch by 16 feet 2 inches, was from Western Persia and dated to the late Nineteenth Century. It came from the collection of a media executive, who had purportedly acquired it from Vojtech Blau in New York City. It was chased by an international group of dealers, finally selling to a New York area buyer.
A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.
