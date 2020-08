DALLAS — A 1986 complete set (132 + 11) of Fleer basketball cards and stickers (all graded PSA Gem Mint 10) sold for $216,000 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction July 30-31. The set featured a compilation of rookie talent the likes of which had not been seen since 1969-70. The marquee name in the set is the No. 57 card belonging to Michael Jordan, but the list of players featured in the set reads like a program for a tour of the Basketball Hall of Fame, including Jordan, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Joe Dumars, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Manute Bol, Wayman Tisdale, Chris Mullin, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This set is widely regarded as one of the most coveted basketball sets of the modern era.

