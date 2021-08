Skinner’s August Americana Sale Tops $2 Million

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – Skinner’s August 18 and 19 Americana sale was split-format, one portion a timed and online sale and the other live. Two items tied for the top spot: one was an Andrew Clemens sand painting bottle and the other was a Chinese export porcelain tea bowl and saucer bearing the arms of the Society of the Cincinnati. Each sold for $75,000. There was another Clemens sand bottle that brought $56,250 and there were dozens of other pieces of Chinese export porcelains. The fraternal Society of the Cincinnati was formed in 1783 in remembrance of the Revolutionary War. Its first president was George Washington and the organization still functions today.

The sale included numerous weathervanes, early American furniture, a large collection of mocha, a large collection of stoneware, folk art, American silver, American pewter, quilts, Shaker material and much more. A full report will follow.