Skinner Bidders Unwrap Christo Pont Neuf Drawing

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – A mixed-media preparatory drawing done by Christo (American, 1935-2020) for his Pont Neuf / Wrapped / Project for Paris in 1985 brought the top price at Skinner’s American and European Works of Art sale on May 21. The work, which was one of several done during the course of the project, was given by the artist to the seller who was an American engineer who assisted the artist in bringing his monumental public work project to fruition. The project, which took ten years to be green-lighted, was installed for a 14-day period in which the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris was wrapped in 450,000 square feet of silky golden sandstone-colored fabric. Christo’s office had authenticated the work, which was estimated at $25/35,000 and brought $43,750 from an international buyer bidding online.

A more extensive sale review will follow.