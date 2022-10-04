Sixteenth Century English Courtyard Painting Finally Triumphs At Tremont - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SUDBURY, MASS. — A Sixteenth Century English painting of a courtyard, which had been withdrawn from Tremont Auction’s April sale due to legal concerns, realized the top price of $30,500 when it sold in Tremont’s October 2 sale after being cleared for sale. One of several noteworthy paintings on offer, the Sixteenth Century scene by an unknown artist depicted numerous figures at play in an Elizabethan courtyard in a larger landscape. The second highest price of $14,640 was earned by a painting done perhaps 400 years later and depicted a New Mexico canyon scene by Ernest Leonard Blumenschein. Surprising everyone, a fully articulated carved walnut and steel horse-form artist’s model sold for $13,420. The sale included fine jewelry, silver, several KPM plaques, early maps, woodblock prints, early furniture and more. A full report will follow in a future issue; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.