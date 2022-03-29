Six-Panel Chinese Screen Brings Five-Times Estimate At Heritage

DALLAS — A Chinese six-panel screen inlaid with painted porcelain plaques by Cheng Men drew 20 bids before closing at $237,500 — nearly five times its high estimate of $30/50,000 — to lead Heritage Auctions’ Fine & Decorative Asian Art Signature® Auction March 22. The Nineteenth Century piece, by one of the most important porcelain painters of the late Qing dynasty, comes from a private Seattle collection and is composed of six panels, each with five plaques, many of them signed by the artist. Seeing so many pieces by Cheng Men all together is highly unusual. One piece was replaced by a plaque painted in a similar style by another famous artist, Ren Huanzhang; the other 29 are by Cheng Men. The sale achieved an overall total of $908,459.