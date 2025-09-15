Six-Figure Charleston Secretary Tops Leland Little’s Dec Arts Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — On September 12, Leland Little conducted its Decorative Art Auction, hammering down 127 lots, with only one going unsold. A late Eighteenth Century mahogany serpentine secretary with bookcase made in Charleston, S.C., and hailing from the historic collection of Limestone University (Gaffney, S.C.) secured top-lot status at $350,000, including buyer’s premium. Included with the piece of furniture was a signed essay from the director of research emeritus at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, Robert L. Rauschenberg. It also had publication history, appearing in Rauschenberg’s and John Bivins, Jr’s, The Furniture of Charleston 1680-1820, Volume II: Neoclassical Furniture. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.