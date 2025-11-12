Sinskey Estate Slips On White Gloves At Moisan - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Just under 500 lots were offered in the auction of the Wolfeboro, N.H., summer estate of late MIT professor, inventor and entrepreneur Anthony J. Sinskey, conducted by Devin Moisan Auctioneers on November 2. Although a sale total was not disclosed, it did boast a 100 percent sell-through rate.

Almost all of the top 10 highest-earning lots were motorized — whether farming or construction equipment, cars or boats. The top lot of the sale was a 2021 Bandit Intimidator 15XP drum woodchipper with 18 hours of run-time. It came with its certificate of origin and ground up a $52,500 finish.

A 1937 Rolls Royce 25/30 Touring Car was another one of the major highlights of the sale. One of only approximately 1,200 models built between 1936-38, this example had a light grey body and maroon hood and fenders and featured a convertible top. The car had provenance to Sir Ness Nowrosjee Wadia, a “prominent British-born Indian businessman and philanthropist”; it drove to $50,700. Another antique car, this one a 1931 Chrysler CM New Six sedan, sold with a New Hampshire title for $12,900.

Other cars of note included a 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS ($33,600), a 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S ($29,700) and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT pickup truck with cap ($17,100).

A vast array of pistols, shotguns and other arms were also of bidder interest, led at $7,800 by a first-year production Colt Model 1911 US Army semi-automatic pistol, which came with its original holster. The left side of its frame was stamped “United States Property,” and it bore a “WGP” cartouche inspection mark, indicative of US Ordnance Inspector Major Walter G. Penfield. Another Colt semi-automatic pistol was the second-highest earning firearm. This example, a Model 1903 Hammerless, had checkered walnut grips and came with one magazine, a leather holster and a fitted velvet lined oak case; it shot to $2,100.

Additionally, a cased Ruger 50th anniversary Blackhawk matched set of single-action revolvers ($1,620), a 1937 German Mauser S/42 Code P.08 Luger semi-automatic pistol and holster ($1,080), a Walther TPH semi-automatic pistol in its original box ($1,020) and a 1984 cased Gunmark Crown Sabel Side-by-Side shotgun by Arrieta ($990) all found new homes.

Twenty-one lots of sterling silver flatware opened the sale, with the second lot — a 103-piece Tiffany & Company service in the Clinton pattern — earning the highest price. According to catalog notes, the Clinton pattern was introduced in 1912, and this example had pieces marked “m” for the directorship of John C. Moore II. Weighing 132.97 troy ounces, the service set the table for $6,000. The rest of the sterling silver sets ranged in price from $510 for a group of sterling silver-handled flatware and a German dessert service, to $4,980 for a 129-piece Old Newbury/Newbury flatware service by Towle Manufacturing Company in Newburyport, Mass.

Just under 10 lots of arrowheads crossed the block. The highest price for any one lot was $2,520, earned by a group from various southern locations, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Mexico, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. A group of four cases including arrowheads from Hartford County, Conn.; Adams County, Ill.; Tennessee; Texas; and Osceola Point, Wis., followed closely behind at $2,040.

“The Lovers,” a bronze figural sculpture by Melbourne artist Bill Ogilvie, led sculptures at $1,740. The 1994 sculpture was one of an edition of nine and was originally purchased from Convent Gallery Daylesford Art Gallery in Victoria, Australia, the same year it was made. A pair of 36-inch-high Chinese blue glazed earthenware foo dogs on plinths also did well, barking at $840.

The selection of carpets ranged in price from $54 for a lot of two Caucasian rugs — one Shirvan with flowerheads and vinery and the other Gendje with an ivory border — made in the late Nineteenth Century, to $840 for a Tabriz carpet from the Twentieth Century. The latter, listed as “room-size,” measured 10 feet by 12 feet 11 inches and was labeled “Made in Iran” on its reverse. The only other Tabriz carpet offered followed close after, earning $510. Made in the Twentieth Century, the 6-foot-2-inch-by-9-foot-8-inch rug contained a central lobed medallion on an indigo field with a red border.

Among cars, firearms, art, carpets and other artifacts, one cased group of photography equipment was offered and attracted bidder attention, snapping a perfect shot for $1,500. Its popularity may have been attributed to the inclusion of equipment from Swedish manufacturer Victor Hasselblad AB, such as a Hasselblad 500 C/M and a Hasselblad Polaroid 100 back. Also included in the lot was a Carl Zeiss 50mm lens, various lights, a tripod and other essentials, all packed into a case.

Prices quoted include buyer's premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 603-953-0022 or www.moisanauctions.com.