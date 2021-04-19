Sino-Korean Monastic Portrait Leads Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. – Eclipsing its $4/8,000 estimate, a large, framed, rare Sino-Korean monastic portrait of “Yuan Chiao Kuo Shih Chih Hsiang,” ink and oil on silk, circa Fourteenth/Fifteenth Centuries or later, sold for $113,775, including premium, at Nadeau Auction Gallery’s April 17 sale of antiques, Chinese, folk art and furniture.

Yuan Chiao Kuo Shih Chili Hsiang was revered as a Buddhist patriarch and nation’s leader. It sold to an online buyer in China. With Ralph M. Chait Galleries labels adhered to the backing board, the 45Ã½-by-34Ã½-inch work also sported a museum and gallery label along with three appraisals dating back to 1976.

Provenance included the collection of Rhode Island Governor Theodore Francis Green; Ralph Chait Collection, Ralph Chait Gallery, Hasting House, Essex, Conn., and the estate of Alan Gans, Mulberry Point, Guilford, Conn. Offering more than 200 lots of antiques and folk art, 50 lots of silver and bullion, more than 150 lots of Chinese and Asian items and more than 30 lots of custom furniture, the sale totaled $1,194,391.

Watch for a full review of the sale in a later issue.