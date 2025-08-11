Singer Machine Sews Up Highest Price At Vintage Accents - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WARREN, MAINE — Vintage Accents Auctions conducted its 200-lot August’s Midcoast Affordable Auction on the 8th of the month. August’s Affordable Auction was the latest in a series of curated online-only auctions organized by the firm, with the first running on May 14 of this year. A Singer Featherweight 221 sewing machine led the day, stitching up its $300/400 estimate at $531, including buyer’s premium. The machine was made in 1934 and had its cord/foot pedal replaced. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.