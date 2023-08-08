Silver, Rose Gold & Chairs At Stephenson’s Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Stephenson’s Auction

SOUTHAMPTON, PENN. — Stephenson’s Auction celebrated the season with Mid-Summer Decorative Arts Auction on July 28, presenting 333 lots from East Coast estates and other downsizing homes. Although there were a few decorative arts exceptions, the top lots mostly came from the fine jewelry section of the auction.



Leading the sale was a Rolex Cellini Prince 18K rose gold wristwatch, released circa 2010. The watch had a black alligator strap, a skeletal window on the rear and was hallmarked in all the appropriate places. There was some minor scratching on the case, but the lot included the watch’s original booklets and boxing, and was bid to $8,320. This was followed by a Cartier curb link 14K gold and diamond bracelet, likely made in the 1960s. The bracelet showed high-polish links with every other showing pave set round diamonds. One link had been removed but was included with the lot, and some of the diamonds were probably added later. This bracelet was bid to $4,160. Other higher-selling jewelry lots included a platinum and diamond engagement ring for $3,072 and a 10K yellow gold chain with gold charms at $2,432.

The only work of fine art in the upper sales is an untitled Parisian street scene signed by Edouard Léon Cortès (French, 1882-1969). Showing the Arc de Triomphe from what appears to be the Champs Elysées, the oil paint daubed and scraped onto the board is typical of Cortès’ style, as is the expressive and distinct attention to the clouds’ coloring. The painting shows late afternoon or early evening, when the street’s lamps have seemingly just been lit, and it was bid to $5,440.

The top decorative arts lot was a pair of midcentury Danish Boomerang chairs that sold together for $4,160. Designed by Peter Hvidt and Orla Molgaard-Nielsen and made by France & Son, New York, the teak chairs were distributed by John Stuart Inc, of Grand Rapids, N.Y. Both were signed and showed later upholstery. Another familiar midcentury form was seen in the Egg chair, which was designed by Danish architect Arne Jacobsen, and distributed by Fritz Hansen Inc. First marketed in 1958, this example was from the Twenty-First Century, and achieved $2,304. One of the other midcentury pieces by a known maker, a rosewood veneer sofa with woven sides and back and legs, was designed by Poul Cadovius and also made by France and Son for John Stuart Inc. This was bid to $2,176 ($2/4,000).

There were several sterling serving ware lots offered, and two large sets of flatware were particularly favored. First at $2,560 was a 100-piece Dominick & Haff, New York City, set in the Pointed Antique pattern, including a set of 14 New French Hollow knives, and almost all of the larger serving utensils were stamped “Reed & Barton Mirrorsteele.” The set was housed in a Carl Doubet mahogany chest with a monogrammed brass plaque. Next in price was an International Silver Company, Connecticut, set in the Spring Glory pattern with 107 pieces, including 12 Modern Hollow knives. This set was housed in a laminated walnut case, and bid to $2,432.

Prices are quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Stephenson’s Auction will conduct its Firearms & Hunting Collectibles auction on August 20. For information, 215-322-6182 or www.stephensonsauction.com.