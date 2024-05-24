Silver Mirror Reflects Interest Of Mapes Bidders

Published: May 24, 2024
VESTAL, N.Y. — Mapes Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its 2024 Spring Antique Auction May 16-21. The more than 480 lots included Nineteenth and Twentieth Century advertising signs, glass art, stoneware, primitives, silver, various smalls, furniture and decorative arts. Claiming the sale’s highest price was a 1902 sterling silver dressing mirror by William Comyns & Sons, London. Measuring 10 by 6¾ inches in total, the adjustable oval mirror was mounted above a single drawer with a simple round knob pull. The dressing mirror, cataloged as being in “excellent condition,” was bid to $3,680, including the buyer’s premium. Greater coverage of this auction will be in an upcoming issue.
