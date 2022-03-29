Silver & Masterfully Decorated Home Bring In High Bids At Stair Galleries

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries silver sale on March 23 included a variety of lovely objects for one’s tablescape, whether practical or whimsical in nature. Fetching $10,000 with premium was a Buccellati silver flatware service for 12 comprising 104 pieces. Highlights from the Douglas S. Cramer collection sale on March 23 included a pair of carved stone capitals that not only were in medieval style but turned out to be medieval period. They sold for $23,000, inclusive of the buyer’s premium. “There was a very strong turnout for this sale with a lot of new buyers for us,” said its curator Muffie Cunningham, Stair’s director of decorative arts. “It was a mix of pieces from the famed apartment in River House, New York City, Martha’s Vineyard and Miami. We sold furniture designed by Michael Taylor and Mica Ertegun very well.”

Watch for further highlights from both of these sessions in an upcoming issue.