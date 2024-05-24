Silver Judaica Besamim Towers Over Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — On May 17, Michaan’s Auctions conducted its May Gallery Auction, featuring more than 600 lots of assorted furniture, jewelry, arts and antiques. Unexpectedly rising to the top of the sale was a Continental silver Judaica spice tower, or besamim, which is used during the Havdalah ceremony to mark the end of the holy Sabbath before returning to daily routines. The likely German ritualistic vessel was around 18 inches tall and covered with foliate motifs and figural cartouches among other designs. Legible marks to the piece included a crowned eagle, an “A” over two stars over “S” and a bull’s head. Estimated at $600/800, the besamim was taken to $11,050 with buyer’s premium. A more comprehensive review of the sale will be in an upcoming issue.