DELAWARE, OHIO — Leading Garth’s July 22 auction of European, Asian and Twentieth Century furniture and accessories was a silver Atocha ingot weighing about 75 pounds, which brought $26,400. The molded ingot with various marks from the ship wreck Nuestra Senora de Atocha, measures 3½ by 14¼ by 5 inches. The ship, part of King Philip’s Terra Firme fleet, sank in 1622 near the Florida Keys. For more information, www.garths.com or 740-362-4771.