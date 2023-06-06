Silver & ‘Ice’ Lead Kodner Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Of the Estate Jewelry, Art & Collectibles Auction on May 24, Kevin Patrick Taylor, general manager, head of cataloging and research at Kodner Galleries, said, “We had a good auction last night, selling a very high percentage. Both silver items and jewelry did particularly well.” The sale was led by a GIA 14.30-carat yellow diamond and 18K ring, which sold a bit below estimate at $139,150.

Another sparkler, a diamond and 18K necklace, sold for $114,950. The vintage French piece featured an approximately 110-carat TW round brilliant cut diamond and 18K yellow gold pendant necklace. Set with

447 gem-quality diamonds of D-E color, VVS-VS1 clarity, it was stamped 750 with a French eagle head hallmark. It measured 17 inches long with a 3-1/8-inch drop.

Sterling silver, luxe timepieces and fine art also made impressive showings.

The first lot across the block, a Tiffany & Co Audubon sterling flatware set went out for a within- estimate $11,495. Stamped with monogram “M,” the set included 12 knives, 12 forks, 12 salad forks, 12 spoons, 24 teaspoons, 12 butter spreaders, and four tablespoons.

A vintage Cartier sterling silver covered ice bucket was bid to $1,573. It was stamped on the base and monogrammed, measuring 12 by 6¼ by 5¾ inches and weighing approximately 80.10 troy ounces.

Fetching $6,050 was a Hayes & McFarland six-piece sterling silver tea set. It bore a maker’s marks and was stamped 925 on the base. With monogram “M” on the center, the set included teapot, coffee pot, creamer, covered sugar and tray, with the approximate weight of 288.74 troy ounces.

Another vintage sterling silver tea set, this one a large Mexican Otaduy seven-piece example, realized $7,381. The set included a water kettle with stand, tea pot, coffee pot, creamer, covered sugar, waste bowl and a tray, all stamped. Total approximate weight was 364.58 troy ounces.

A timepiece of note was a Piaget diamond and 18K watch, which left the gallery at $21,780.

And fine art was represented by a Paris street scene at night by Konstantin Korovin (Russian, 1861-1939). It brought $7,260. Korovin was a leading Russian Impressionist painter. In 1885, he traveled to Paris and

Spain. “Paris was a shock for me…Impressionists…in them I found everything I was scolded for back home in Moscow,” he later wrote.

