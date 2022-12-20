Silver & Gold At Opfer’s Annual Egg Nog Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

TIDMONIUM, MD. — Richard Opfer’s Annual Egg Nog Auction set the table for holiday sales on December 15 with more than 400 lots of fine silver, jewelry, fine arts and decorative arts. A six-piece sterling silver coffee service from Kirk & Son outshined its $4/6,000 estimate at $10,455, including buyer’s premium, leading the sale with other examples of sterling and gold flatware and service ware that were prominent in the top lots. The set exhibited fruit finial, figural animal head spouts and different scenes on each piece. More on this set and many others that sold at Opfer’s will follow in an upcoming issue.