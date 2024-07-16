Silk & ‘Ice’ At Kodner Galleries

Review by W.A. Demers

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — An Eighteenth Century Chinese midnight blue silk embroidered robe revealed its value in Kodner Galleries’ July 1 estate jewelry, silver, art and collections sale, ignoring its $600/800 to sew up a final price of $3,780. Decorated with crane and butterfly medallions and floral patterns with a scrolling sea and rainbow bottom, the robe was 53½ inches long. Ignored, too, were some condition issues; the shoulder tops and neck were torn and shredded, some buttonholes were gone and the robe’s interior silk was stained.

While the robe’s soaring value was notable, its price was dwarfed by the $16,940 earned by a pair of diamond and 18K gold hoop earrings. With a total weight of approximately 18.25 carats, the in-and-out hoop earrings featured 734 pave set round brilliant cut diamonds. The diamonds were F-G color, VVS-VS clarity.

“Ice” was also ascendant in a diamond and 18K gold bracelet that sold for $11,495. Here there were approximately 9 carats of pave set round brilliant cut diamonds in the 18K white gold bracelet. The diamonds were E-G color, VVS-VS clarity and the bracelet measured 9 inches long.

The first lot across the block was an antique Russian silver samovar. Heating up to a $2,394 finish, the vessel included a burner stand supported on three curved paw feet and its two attached handles had female mask faces. The samovar was stamped “84 silver 875/1000, L.O., 1894 P. Ovchinnikov” on the bottom. Monogrammed on the front, it was 14½ inches high and weighed 70.1 troy ounces.

A fine art highlight was Cundo Bermúdez’s (Cuban, 1914-2008) oil on canvas painting of a “Woman with Yellow Hat.” It brought $3,872. Known for his colorful and playful depictions of everyday life, Bermúdez was both Spanish Modernist and humorist. His influences were Mexican artists like Diego Rivera (1886-1957) and José Clemente Orozco (1883–1949), as well as the previous generation of Cuban artists. This painting was signed lower right, dated 1990, and measured 24 by 20 inches.

A notable timepiece in the sale was a Waltham 14 pocket watch that was bid to $1,134. Deemed in good antique condition, the tri-color gold pocket watch had a manual wind movement. Its case featured a raised relief shield on the front and a bird and floral design with diamond accent on the back. It weighed approximately 54.92 grams.

As for fashion accessories, a Chanel classic shoulder bag showed its chic-ness, selling for $847. The quilted camera shoulder handbag was said to be in good used condition and it had a front pouch and sassy tassel.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For additional information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.