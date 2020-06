DALLAS – An anticipated favorite to lead Heritage Auctions’ May 29 “Fine European Art” sale was “La balustrade, Londres,” done in 1908 by Henri Eugene Le Sidaner (French, 1862-1939) and measuring about 26 by 32 inches. Consigned from the Highland Park, Ill., collection of Elaine and Perry Snyderman and claiming provenance to the Paris Galerie Georges Petit; Sotheby’s London in 1988 and Richard Green in London as well as an extensive exhibition and publication history, the work was pursued by multiple bidders before it sold for $175,000. Bringing $96,875 was “Tête d’Italienne avec une couronne de laurier (Head of an Italian girl with a laurel wreath),” executed in 1872 by William Adolphe Bouguereau (French, 1825-1905); and Adolphe Alexandre Lesrel (French, 1839-1865), “The return of the fleet,” which bidders pushed to $93,750.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

A more extensive sale recap may follow in a future issue.