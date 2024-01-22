Sicard’s ‘The Death Of Cleopatra’ Bronze Leads Fairfield Auction

FELTON, CALIF. — A selection of fine art, photography, jewelry and antiques came up at Fairfield Auction on January 17 in a 190-lot sale that was rich in sculpture and vintage and antique photography. The top lot was a bronze by François-Léon Sicard (1862-1934), a French sculptor. “The Death of Cleopatra” was 21 inches high and had been cast by Barbediene, circa 1880. It sold for $10,370, including buyer’s premium, to the trade. Additional highlights from this sale will be presented in a follow-on review.