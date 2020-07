Shuttered Museums Are Not Lagging Behind

By Madelia Hickman Ring

ONLINE – Curators around the world, whether working from home or at their institutional offices, have taken the opportunity of the COVID-19 pandemic to showcase items from their museums’ collections on Twitter following a number of different themes. These #CuratorBattles have focused on different topics, including asking who has the creepiest works or inviting viewers to recreate famous works. The latest iteration of this creativity focuses on more, um, different assets and was kicked off on June 26, when the Yorkshire Museum in York, England, threw down the gauntlet with #BestMuseumBum.