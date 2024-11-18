Shutter Closes For Leica M2 At Auction Team Breker

KÖLN, GERMANY — Auction Team Breker’s Specialty Auction on November 9 featured 460 lots of technical antiques including science and technology, office antiques, mechanical music, photographica and film and more. Achieving the sale’s highest price was a circa 1958 Leica M2 camera body. Coming from Leica’s first series of the black-painted M2, this example had a rewind button but no self-timer. Its shutter, viewfinder and rangefinder were tested to be working and accurate. The camera’s black body was heavily worn with some parts repainted, but that did not stop enthusiasts from bidding. Estimated €6/7,000, the German-made camera shot to €10,075 ($10,649) with buyer’s premium. For information, www.auction-team.de.