NEW YORK CITY — A New Hampshire folk art portrait by Ruth Whittier Shute and Samuel Addison Shute was the top lot at Doyle’s January 23 sale when it sold for $100,000. “Portrait of Two Children from the Prescott Family with a Dog” was dated circa 1831 and measures 24 by 20 inches. The watercolor and pencil on paper work sold to Steven Weiss, who along with his brother Leon owns Gemini Antiques. Weiss said he was buying for a client. Gemini appeared in the listed provenance on the piece, having owned and sold it one time prior. The work first appeared publicly at a John McInnis auction in 1996 after having descended in the family of the sitters. Watch for a full review in a future issue.