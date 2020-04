BRIMFIELD, MASS.- Seven Brimfield shows have teamed up to launch the “Brimfield LIVE” Facebook event in lieu of the antique week’s May closure. Hertan’s, Brimfield Auction Acres, New England Motel, Shelton’s, Sturtevant, Central Park and Heart-O-The-Mart have joined forces to present a wide-reaching digital show to the loyal group of buyers who descend into Southern Massachusetts three times a year.

Every show will be featured on the “Hertan’s Antique Shows & Brimfield LIVE,” or @HertansBrimfield page, and the Brimfield Auction Acres’ show will simultaneously feature their streams on their Facebook page at @BrimfieldBest.

“We’re going to be doing live openings,” said Klia Ververidis, Hertan’s owner and virtual show coordinator. “On Tuesday, May 12, Shelton’s, Sturtevant and Central Park will kick us off at 5:31 am. New England Motel will begin our Wednesday line up at 6 am, followed by Heart-O-the Mart at 9 am and then onto Hertan’s at noon on Wednesday. Brimfield Auction Acres will open on Friday at 9 am for their regular opening. Each show is going to open when they’d normally open.”

Visitors can expect to see usual sights as the page will simulcast live gate openings from each field. They’ll hear the bell ring out at Hertan’s at noon on Wednesday, too.

There are many opportunities for dealers to participate and promote their offerings virtually.

Promoters say dealers may submit as many videos as they like, but are asked to keep them short at one to five minutes each.

“Some people are sending in videos, others are going to do a live stream. Some people are sending in little slide shows,” said Ververidis.

Dealers will also be able to submit image posts with descriptions and prices of items for sale.

Ways for dealers to participate include making a video showcasing the items they would have brought to Brimfield to sell, with a price and all information for people to get in touch directly; sign up for a time to do a Facebook Live video where dealers will do the above except live at a specific time, promoters will share the video at the appointed time live on their pages; make a short video saying who you are, what the name of your business is, where you normally set up, field and number and also where you sell outside of Brimfield; make a video introducing yourself and tell your favorite Brimfield story or send regards; send in pictures and text and contact info and promoters will make a video for you.

Dealers to Hertan’s, Hart-O-The-Mart, Sturtevant, Central Park, Shelton’s, New England Motel, or any other show at Brimfield may submit their videos and images to Klia Ververidis through private message on the @HertansBrimfield Facebook page or email to Kliaismad@gmail.com. Dealers of Brimfield Auction Acres are encouraged to send videos to Bestofbrimfield@gmail.com or through private message on the Facebook page @BrimfieldBest.

These videos and live feeds will be shared to various Facebook pages. The Facebook page has over 9,000 people tuned in for its openings at time of printing.

Any dealers who wish to participate, have any questions or require technical assistance, call Klia Ververidis at 781-420-3375.

The virtual event is available to all Brimfield dealers free of charge.