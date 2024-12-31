Shows, Auctions, Seminars & Special Events – Late January Antiques & Art Events In New York City

Compiled by Madelia Hickman Ring

ONGOING EXHIBITIONS

“Franz Kafka” through April 13; “Belle de Costa Green: A Librarian’s Legacy,” through May 4; “The Book of Marvels: Imagining the Medieval World,” January 24 through May 25. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue. For information, www.themorgan.org or 212-685-0008.

“Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300-1350” through January 26; “Flight into Egypt: Black Artists & Ancient Egypt, 1876-Now” through February 17. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.

“Anything but Simple: Gift Drawings and the Shaker Aesthetic” through January 26; “Playing with Design: Gameboards, Art and Culture” through January 26; “Somewhere to Roost” through January 26. The American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square. For information, www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533.

“Art Deco City: New York Postcards from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection” though February 17; “Changing the Face of Democracy” through July 20; “Above Ground: Art from the Martin Wong Graffiti Collection” through August 10. The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.mcny.org or 212-534-1672.

“Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection” through February 2; “Pets and the City” through April 20; “Picture Stories: Photographs by Arlene Gottfrield,” January 21 to May 25; “Real Clothes, Real Lives: 200 Years of What Women Wore, The Smith College Historic Clothing Collection” to June 22; “Fred W. McDarrah: Price and Protest” through July 13. The New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. For information, www.nyhistory.org or 212-873-3400.

“Shifting Landscapes” through January 31; “Edges of Ailey” through February 9. The Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street. For information, www.whitney.org or 212-570-3600.

“Making Home — Smithsonian Design Triennial” through August 30. The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, 2 East 91st Street. For information, www.cooperhewitt.org or 212-849-8400.

“A First-Class Fool: Mark Twain and Humor,” January 15-April 5. The Grolier Club, 47 East 60th Street. For information, www.grolierclub.org or 212-838-6690.

“Still Life in Motion,” January 23-March 15. Olde Hope, 115 East 72nd Street, 1B. For information, www.oldehope.com or 215-297-0200.

“Winold Reiss: The New American Portraits,” through February 21. Hirschl & Adler Galleries, 41 East 57th Street, 9th Floor. For information, 212-535-8810 or www.hirschlandadler.com.

Tuesday, January 21

AUCTIONS

10 am, Jewelry, Doyle Online. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Wednesday, January 22

AUCTIONS

10 am, Outsider Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

10 am, The Boston and Newport Collections of a Distinguished British Family, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

TBA, All-day Visions of America Symposium with various speakers including Emelie Gevalt, Kimberly Scrimsher, Philip Zea, Lisa Minardi, Bob Frishman and Benjamin Miller, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For additional information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

5 to 8:30 pm, opening reception for “Still Life in Motion,” Olde Hope, 115 East 72nd Street, 1B. For information / to RSVP, www.oldehope.com, info@oldehope.com or 215-297-0200.

Thursday, January 23

AUCTIONS

Noon, Fine Jewelry & Luxury Handbags, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

2 pm, Nineteenth Century American and Western Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

5-9 pm, Opening Night Party, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, staggered admission. Community Leader preview, 5 pm, $2,500-5,000; Family Sustainer preview, 6 pm, $1,000; Opportunity Champion, 7 pm, $500.

Friday, January 24

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Important Americana, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

10 am, Art of the Americas, Featuring the American West, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

9:30 am to 6 pm, New York Antiques Weekend: lunch, tours of private clubs. The Decorative Arts Trust, open to Decorative Trust members, $550 for the entire weekend; DAT memberships starting at $50. Advanced registration required. For information, www.decorativeartstrust.org/new-york-2025, thetrust@decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

4 pm, “The Art of Welcoming the World: Crafting America’s Legacy,” a discussion with designers Virginia Hart, Jennifer Gracie and Mark D. Sikes and Veranda editor, Ellen McGauley. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Saturday, January 25

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 7 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

Noon, Important Americana, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

2 pm, Americana: Furniture, Folk Art, Silver, Chinese Export Art and Prints, Sotheby’s Online, For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

6 pm, Bourbon & Rye | America’s Finest Whiskeys, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am to 5 pm, New York Antiques Weekend: lunch, private tour of The Winter Show and a visit to a private collection. The Decorative Arts Trust, open to Decorative Trust members, $550 for the entire weekend; DAT memberships starting at $50. Advanced registration required. For information, www.decorativeartstrust.org/new-york-2025, thetrust@decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

3 pm, “Art and the Great Expositions: The World Wide Web of Taste 1890–1910,” a discussion with Bonhams’ Dessa Goddard and Joe Earle, curators Medill Higgins Harvey and Mark Mitchell and art historian Annette Blaugrund. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

5 pm, “Cultural Custodians: How America’s Collections Preserve and Propel History,” presented in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.



Sunday, January 26

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

1:30 pm, “Ann and Gordon Getty: Patronage, Philanthropy and Legacy,” a panel discussion moderated by Christine Donahue Kavanagh of Sotheby’s, with Maria Santangelo and Caitlin Yates of Bullimore Partners, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

3:30 pm, “From Generation to Generation: How HIV/AIDS Changed the Design Community,” a discussion with Adam Charlap Hyman, Charles Renfro, Carl D’Aquino, Asad Syrkett and Wendy Goodman, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Monday, January 27

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, “Selections of Fine Americana from the Millhiser Collection,” Freeman’s | Hindman, 32 East 67th Street. For information, www.hindmanauctions.com or 212-243-3000.

Tuesday, January 28

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Fine Printed Books and Manuscripts including Americana, Christie’s Online, For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

10 am, Old Master Paintings, Silver, English & Continental Furniture, part one, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, Great Writers / Great Drinkers, Sotheby’s Online. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

2:30 pm, “Past as Prologue: Collecting Americana for Tomorrow,” led by1stDibs’ Anthony Barzilay Freund, with interior designer Brad Ford, Boscobel executive director Jennifer Carlquist, designer Elizabeth Pyne Singer and Hirschl & Adler director Elizabeth Feld. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Wednesday, January 29

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Old Master Paintings, Silver, English & Continental Furniture, part two, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

5 to 7 pm, Real Estate | Concierge Auctions: Exceptional Global Properties, Great Writers/Great Drinkers, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

3 pm, “Classic Meets Contemporary: The Inspiring Story behind a Glorious Parisian Home,” a conversation between designer Aline Hazarian and Galerie editor-in-chief Jacqueline Terrebonne. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Thursday, January 30

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

6 to 9 pm, Young Collectors Night Party, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, Staggered admission, $350-1,000, in advance.

Friday, January 31

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 5 to 9 pm. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

12:30 pm, “Crosscurrents: Cultural Exchange in the Eighteenth Century,” moderated by Daniella Berman, PhD, head of Special Projects and Strategic Initiatives at The Drawing Foundation, with collector Alan Templeton; Jonny Yarker, principal at Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker Ltd., and Laurel Peterson, curator at the Yale Center for British Art. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

5:30 to 8 pm, Connoisseur’s Night, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. $50. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Saturday, February 1

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 7 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 10 am to 6 pm. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

2:30 pm, “Voyages of Creativity: The Influence of Travel on Design,” moderated by Peter Lyden, president of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, with designers Suzanne Tucker and Charlotte Moss and architect James Carter. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For additional information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

4:30 pm, “The Piece I’d Never Part With: Treasures for New Tastemakers,” a panel discussion with writer Patrick Monahan and dealers Adam Calvert Bentley, Will Elliott, Harry Gready and Cordelia Bourne. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Free with show admission, seating is on a first-come basis. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

5 pm, “Collector Conversations: Talking Drawings 2025,” by Jennifer Tonkovich, the Eugene and Clare Thaw curator of Drawings and Prints at The Morgan Library & Museum, Stephen Ongpin Fine Art at Adam Williams Fine Art, 24 East 80th Street. For additional information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

Sunday, February 2

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 6 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 11 am to 4 pm. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am, “New Exhibitions of Old Master Drawings: Conversations with Curators,” a discussion with Jamie Gabbarelli, Prince Trust associate curator in Prints and Drawings, Art Institute of Chicago; Edina Adam, assistant curator of Drawings, The J. Paul Getty Museum; Clare Kobasa, assistant curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs, Saint Louis Art Museum; Rosie Razzall, curator of Drawings, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Rotterdam, Netherlands, moderated by Alesa Boyle, co-founder, Trois Crayon, London and Greg Rubenstein, head of Old Master & Early British Drawings Worldwide at Sotheby’s, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For additional information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.