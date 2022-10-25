Showplace Presents Important Fine Art & Design Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — The Important Fine Art and Design at Showplace on October 9 was a strong sale across the board, featuring 145 lots of fine art mixed with modern design from New York Metropolitan Area estates and private collections.

Fine painting highlights opened with a 1966 oil on canvas titled “In Galilee” by Reuven Rubin, fetching $81,250. The painting depicts figures at work within an impressionistic landscape, with the ancient city of Galilee and the Lake of Tiberias (Sea of Galilee) in the distance. The offered lot was one of several studies prepared for what some consider his masterwork “The Great Galilee” executed for the Israeli Knesset in 1966. The offered lot is sold with a certificate of authenticity from the painter’s daughter-in-law, Carmela Rubin of the Rubin Museum, Tel Aviv, Israel. The work is in the museum’s registry and is to be included in the upcoming catalogue raisonné of the artist’s work. Next was a colorful floral still life oil on board by Ángel Botello which sold for $25,000.

Prints and multiples on October 9 were highlighted by an exciting collection of works by Andy Warhol. First was Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup I, Tomato F&S II.46” a 1968 screen print in colors on woven paper printed by Salvatore Silkscreen Co and published by Factory Additions, New York, that sold for $75,000. Next were four lots of hand-colored 1970s floral screen prints by Andy Warhol two sold for $11,250, one sold for $10,000 and the final one sold for $9,375. Each piece from the edition of 250 was hand-colored with Dr Martin’s analine watercolor dyes, printed on Arches paper and printed by Alexander Heinrici, New York.

Lighting shined during the sale with an Albert Cheuret French Art Deco silvered bronze diamond shaped chandelier pendant with alabaster shades, circa 1925, sold for $28,125. A large modern contemporary four-armed sculptural chandelier by David Weeks Studio, from the “Torroja” series, designed and made in Brooklyn, N.Y., sold for $10,000. An Angelo Lelli for Arredoluce Italian Midcentury Modern Triennale floor lamp with three articulated arms and enamel conical shades sold for $11,250. And finally, a monumental 1960s Maison Jansen French Modern Hollywood Regency-style monumental brass palm tree floor lamp sold for $13,750.

Furniture also yielded strong prices. A stunning rare 1950s Gio Ponti for Singer & Sons Midcentury Modern double dresser cabinet chest in walnut wood, model 2161, with distinctive handles and six tapered legs sold for $25,000.

The sale offered a collection of pieces by Mexican designer Pedro Friedeberg highlighted by a 1970s postmodern surrealist Hand Foot center table in carved gilt wood with a round glass top that sold for $13,750; a silvered Hand Foot stool brought $11,875; and a glass topped Hand Foot side table brought $11,875. One of Friedeberg’s ionic modern hand chairs sold for $18,750, while the other brought $17,500. A Roche Bobois modern leather seven-piece sectional sofa sold for $10,625.

Prices given with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Showplace’s upcoming auctions are on November 6 and November 13. For information, www.auctions.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.