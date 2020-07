SANDWICH, MASS. – “Truly a showpiece” was how the auction catalog characterized a monumental 51-inch-high Royal Vienna urn that was offered in the Sandwich Auction House auction on July 18. Bidders believed it, as the museum-quality piece in three parts — base, urn and lid — trounced its $2/5,000 estimate to bring $15,625, including premium. All hand painted with four large scenic quadrants with children at play, over-the-top figural and foliate sprigwork and elaborate gilt decoration, it also featured the blue underglaze beehive mark and was incised “1800 g.” “We had some other interesting results as well,” said the firm’s Duncan Gray after the sale, so watch for a more extensive report in an upcoming issue.