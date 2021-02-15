Showered In Silk, Chanel Cape Leads At Augusta Auctions

-
Published: February 15, 2021
BELLOWS FALLS, VT. – A fuchsia silk evening cape by Gabrielle Chanel sold for $21,250 at Augusta Auctions’ February 10 sale. The cape, circa 1923, featured embroidered leaves in ombre silk floss and metallic thread. Chanel had opened her boutique in Deauville only a decade earlier in 1913. By the time of this manufacture, Chanel was making sincere inroads into aristocratic circles and would license out the production of Chanel No. 5, her signature perfume, only a year later.
Watch for a full review in a future issue.
