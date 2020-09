HAMPTON, N.H. — Show promoter Peter Mavris announced that he will be hosting two antiques shows at the Best Western Inn & Conference Center in Hampton on October 18 and November 15.

Mavris said he has nearly 30 dealers signed up for the October show already with more space available.

“I am very excited to announce that I have a couple of shows in Hampton and I know the dealers are excited too,” Mavris said. “It’s not a very large show, but it’s a serious show. We’re dealing in some of the best Americana that’s available. I’m looking forward to it.”

Dealers participating are largely from New England: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The dealers will offer Americana in the forms of furniture, art, textiles, ceramics and primitives from the Eighteenth through the Twentieth Centuries.

The show will be indoors and masks are required, Mavris said.

The antiques show will take on a shorter format for these editions, occurring for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm. “It’ll be short to keep things safer,” Mavris said. “And three hours is enough time for everybody to do business.”

Admission is $10. For more information, www.petermavrisantiqueshows.com.