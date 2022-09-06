Shipping Up To Flying Pig - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — Flying Pig Auctions conducted its Fine Art, Folk Art, Antiques & Collectibles sale on August 29, offering more than 300 lots to more than 600 registered domestic and international bidders. The top lot was a combination of all these categories, and something of a mystery. An unsigned oil on canvas Boston Harbor view laid on board sold for $6,875, identified in an illustration in the 1937 book, Yankee Bookseller: Being the Reminisces of Charles E. Goodspeed, in which the painting is shown hanging in Goodspeed’s Book Shop (active 1898-1995). More on this sale to follow in an upcoming issue. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.