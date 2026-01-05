Ship Portrait Sails Past Estimates At Americana Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

REHOBOTH, MASS. — Americana Auctions started off the new year with its 540-lot Superb January Estates Auction, which featured property from the David B. Vietor estate of Edgartown, Mass., as well as select items from other Massachusetts homes. Sailing straight past its $7/9,000 estimate to achieve the highest price of the sale was a Nineteenth Century ship portrait of the Black Ball Line packet ship Montezuma, captained by Alfred Dowber. The painting depicted the ship rescuing survivors from the French brig Saint Bernard on April 2, 1843, and was signed “J. Pringle,” identifying the painter as James Fulton Pringle (English, 1788-1847). After nearly 100 bids back and forth, the painting sold for $70,400 with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.