Shields Adorns Okun Collection In Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M.- “Hemmi for Paula,” a 1975 acrylic, beads, thread and string work by Alan Shields (1944-2005) sold for $44,250 at Santa Fe Art Auction’s single-owner sale from the Barbara and Ed Okun collection on May 1. The web-like work measured 75 by 78 inches and had been purchased at the Paula Cooper Gallery in 1985. It was that gallery that launched Shields’ career with his first show there in 1968 and his continued representation for the next 20 years.

Of his work, art critic and writer, Carter Ratcliffe, wrote in 2017, “His art is lushly, unabashedly decorative. Every one of his works implies an environment not just attractively livable, but also alive with sensuous impulses.”

