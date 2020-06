KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Sheryl “Sherry” Ann Grievo, 69 years old, died on Thursday, May 28, at Hunterdon Care Center, Raritan Township, N.J. She was the wife of antiques dealer James Grievo.

Born in Rahway, N.J., October 6, 1950, daughter of the late William and Betty Tucker, Sherry had lived in Berkeley Heights, N.J., and Tewksbury, N.J., before moving to Kingwood Township 20 years ago.

She worked as a proofreader for Summit Bank, Summit, N.J., for 20 years, but her passion truly was with animals and, most importantly, with family.

Compassionate, loving, kind, strong and full of laughter, Sherry dedicated most of her time to horses, cats and dogs. She was a longtime participant with the Equestrian Boarding Business, where she enjoyed giving indoor riding lessons. Long rides on her horse helped ground her to be able to give love to anyone and anything.

With her legendary smile, Sherry could put anyone at ease. She was known as the “go-to” person in her family as she was always available with a listening ear and smart words of advice on any situation. With her cherished and devoted husband, Jim, by her side, the two crafted a life of true love and happiness. She loved being a Mom to her son, Kenneth, and daughter, Kristin, and was elated when she earned the title of Grandmother, times five. She enjoyed being there for her children and grandchildren, and especially loved taking them to the lake in Wolfeboro, N.H., for the past 40 years where many happy memories were made and life lessons taught.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Tara Jane Grievo and her in-laws James and Jane Grievo Sr.

Surviving are her loving husband of 40 years, James, Jr.; a son, Kenneth; a daughter, Kristin; five grandchildren, Willem, Lily, Jade, Alden and DJ; several extended family members; and many dear friends.

A public life celebration service is being planned at a later date under the care and direction of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Flemington, N.J.

A life celebration service followed by cremation at the Chapel of Ewing Crematory was private.

In lieu of flowers, and honoring Sherry’s love of animals, contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037.

Remembering Sheryl Grievo

Dear Friends,

It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of Sheryl “Sherry” Ann Grievo on May 28, wife of antiques dealer Jim Grievo, mother of Kenny, Kristin, and Tara, grandmother of Jade, Alden, Dj, Wilem and Lily, respectfully.

Sherry was a woman of many talents but one of her brightest was the love she shared with all who knew her and her love of animals, especially her horses. At 5 am, when most of us are still asleep, the early morning dew greeted Sherry up to the barn as she cared for her “friends” with her gentle voice and reassuring touch.

Through life’s ups and downs, the loss of their beautiful and talented daughter Tara, and her own health challenges, Sherry never uttered a word of not feeling well. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known and a shinning example of how to live selflessly.

Sherry was also a woman of great humor — as she had to be, married to my best friend Jim for over 40 years. Sherry was also a supportive partner, allowing Jim the freedom and mobility to do what he loved…buying and selling antiques. Sherry was also a very sharp connoisseur, letting Jim know what pieces she liked and what went out to the shop never to be seen again! But always with a smile and bit of laughter, two of the things we will miss about her the most.

Sherry could have had the most expensive clothes, jewelry, cars and trappings of a privileged life well-lived, but preferred her Carhart jeans and jacket, work boots and cap and yes, her favorite ride was her pickup truck scooting up to the barn at dawn’s first light. She was a child of nature and respected the good earth.

Sherry kept a beautiful home for Jim, family and friends to visit that was always welcoming and cheerful. If you traveled a great distance and needed a place to stay, no problem, as her heart was sincere and her generosity endless as I well know, christening Jim’s office “The Gaglio Suite.” I always felt at home.

Sherry loved their property, named “Secret Meadow Farm” by their daughter Tara, as it was a sacred place for her where herds of deer roam peacefully without fear and in the morning. Looking out on the fields gave you a feeling of tranquility and safe harbor. That is what Sherry cherished.

Sherry was also a private and calm woman who loved doing needlepoint and making samplers as a way of finding relaxation and expressing her talent. Each room had an example or more of her skilled handiwork honoring the home and family.

Sherry loved spending time in August with family and friends at the lake house in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Lake Winnipesaukee where the evening tradition of getting ice cream at Bailey’s Bubble always put a smile on her face. She loved that.

On Tuesday, June 2, Sherry was called “home” in the most beautiful and endearing way one could ever imagine as Jim wanted to give Sherry one final moment with her daughter Tara’s horse, “Nemo,” and had the hearse bring Sherry one last time to the barn where Nemo, beautifully groomed, bowed his head in farewell… a magical moment I will never forget.

To Jim and his amazing loving family, we have not lost Sherry, but have given her wings.

With love and eternal friendship, Frank Gaglio and family.

—Submitted by Frank Gaglio