MILFORD, CONN. – A large, evocative harbor scene by Richard Hayley Lever notched a new auction record for the artist on October 26 when Shannon’s knocked down the 50-by-60 inch oil on canvas “The Old Lighthouse and Fleets of St. Ives” for $162,500 including premium. Best known as a marine painter, the Australia-born Lever settled in the Cornish art colony in 1899. Lever, who died in New York in 1958, was later associated with the art colony at Gloucester, Mass. Shannon’s set the previous auction record for Lever in 2005 when it sold “Dance of the Boats” for $159,630. A report to follow in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.