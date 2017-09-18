-
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — The top lot of Willis Henry’s September 16 annual Shaker auction was a sewing table/case of drawers that left its $30/50,000 estimate in the dust to realize $234,000, including the 20 percent buyer’s premium. It came out of the final installment of the Gerald and Miriam McCue collection.
The cherry, butternut and pine piece in original red stained finish, circa 1840, had a single board top over three drawers and a unique locking device that locks all drawers at once with one key.
A complete review of the sale will appear in a future edition.
